Block star Suzi Taylor arrested AGAIN after allegedly assaulting woman – as she remains on bail

Troubled reality star Suzi Taylor will appear in court over allegations she assaulted a woman in a hotel lobby before stealing her phone.

The ex-TV star, 49, was arrested at 12:30pm on Thursday at a hotel in Caxton Street, Brisbane.

She has been charged with one count of stealing and one count of common assault, she is due to appear in court next month, the Courier-Mail reported.

The incident is the latest in a string of run-ins with the law.

The former model is awaiting trial after being accused of luring her alleged honeypot’ victim to her luxury Brisbane apartment then beating him when he refused to hand over his bank details.

Just weeks earlier she was arrested outside her cousin’s home in Brisbane where she was meant to be living as part of her strict bail conditions.

Her cousin told police Taylor hadn’t been at the house from New Year’s Eve until January 8 – which is in breach of the rules.

Southport Magistrates Court was told Taylor left the house on Christmas Day, saying she was visiting her children, and stayed in a halfway house.

Taylor’s lawyer told the court the cousin had ‘ratted’ on her to police because she was jealous about who looked better in a pair of jeans.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse fined Taylor $300 after she pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching bail, but did not record a conviction, the Courier Mail reported.

Taylor told waiting media she ‘lost a little bit of weight in prison so I needed a new pair of jeans’ as she walked free on Saturday morning.

Taylor starred on The Block in 2015 but has since been charged with a number of offences relating to the incident involving the man she met on a dating app.

After discovering her 33-year-old victim had no cash on him, police claim she said she needed it to pay off ‘rebels and bikies’ chasing her for money.

She is alleged to have called for her flatmate and co-accused, Ali Ebrahimi, to come and help her, who soon tied the man up with a phone charger.

Along with Taylor, he is claimed to have then beat the victim while demanding the PIN to his phone to transfer themselves money.

Taylor allegedly told Ebrahimi: ‘No, he isn’t going anywhere, he has been here hours now. I have bills to pay, I have Rebels and bikies coming to my house chasing me for money, so I am not letting him go until I get my money.’

The former Penthouse Pet and nude model denied having any affiliations with bikie gangs or owing them money.

Court documents allege the midnight liaison on October 29 went very wrong minutes after the unsuspecting man walked in the door.

Taylor, 49, had invited him for a drink via a message on another dating app, Plenty of Fish, and soon said they should ‘take this into the bedroom’.

As they lay on her bed kissing, the former star of The Block, who the man knew as ‘Katie’, whipped off her top to expose her breasts – then allegedly made her demand.

‘If you want to go any further you need to cough up some money… This is what I do for a living and my time is my money,’ she allegedly said, the Courier Mail reported.

The man said in his statement filed with the court he was blindsided by this demand because he thought the encounter was a hookup not him hiring a prostitute.

‘I believe by this comment Katie was implying that I needed to pay her for sex. This comment completely shocked me, and I have then said ‘I am not paying for anything’,’ he told police.

Police in other court documents allege Taylor, who was in 2003 fined $600 for prostitution, is earning money ‘by illegal means’.

The mother-of-three in her statement said she didn’t believe she was a drug addict, and didn’t know what police meant in their allegation.

The Tinder date said after he refused to pay $500 he ‘owed’ her, she yelled that he was a pr**k, an a**ehole, and a thief, the man’s statement alleged.

He told police she then called out to her flatmate and co-accused Ali Ebrahimi, 22, ‘this guy has no money’, who then came in the room.

Ebrahimi allegedly tied him to the bed with a phone charger before he and Taylor beat him while demanding the PIN to his phone to transfer themselves money.

Taylor allegedly told Ebrahimi: ‘No, he isn’t going anywhere, he has been here hours now. I have bills to pay, I have Rebels and bikies coming to my house chasing me for money, so I am not letting him go until I get my money.’

The former Penthouse Pet and nude model in her statement denies having any affiliations with bikie gangs or owing them money.

The man alleged that after being beaten for some time, he gave up his PIN and Ebrahimi walked to an ATM at the New Farm IGA supermarket and stole $950.

‘You better make sure this number is correct. If I come back here and it’s not the right number you’re dead,’ Ebrahimi allegedly said before he left the flat.

Court documents state the alleged victim picked Taylor and Ebrahimi out of a photo board and posed for photographs of his bruises.

Taylor is charged with deprivation of liberty, unlawful detention, assault occasioning bodily harm in company, extortion, and drug possession.

Her lawyers told the court she denies the charges and intends to dispute the man’s version of events at trial.

She previously claimed in court that she wasn’t even on either of the dating apps she allegedly met and contacted the man on.

Taylor was released on bail on December 16 under strict conditions, including not going to New Farm where the flat is located, or talking to Ebrahimi.

She also has to report to police three days a week, not possess drugs or drink to excess, live at her cousin’s Gold Coast home, and has an 8pm curfew.

She next faces Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 3.