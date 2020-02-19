Blues trade for Canadiens D Scandella

The St. Louis Blues acquired defensemen Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

This will be Scandella’s third team this season. He played in 31 games for Buffalo after being traded Jan. 2 for a fourth-round pick. Scandella appeared in 20 games for Montreal and has season totals of four goals and eight assists.

The 29-year-old will help shore up the St. Louis blueline after defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode in a game last week. The team placed him on long-term injured reserve Tuesday and assigned defenseman Niko Mikkola to the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL.

Scandella has recorded 42 goals, 94 assists and 227 penalty minutes in 569 career games with the Minnesota Wild (2010-17), Sabres (2017-20) and Canadiens.

Montreal will receive the 2021 fourth-round pick if the Blues re-sign Scandella or if St. Louis plays in at least two rounds of the playoffs, with Scandella appearing in at least half of the games.

