BMW achieves new milestone for its sales of new energy vehicles in China

BERLIN, March 3 (Xinhua) — BMW Group has achieved a milestone for its sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the Chinese market in 2019, the German automaker said on Tuesday.

According to a statement sent to Xinhua, BMW New Energy Vehicle completed the delivery to its 50,000th customer in the past year, marking a year-on-year growth of 34.1 percent.

“The BMW Group is committed to pioneering and innovating in the field of new energy vehicles, and has always led the industry development with a comprehensive electric mobility strategy,” the statement read.

In the Chinese market, the BMW Group focuses on “customer-centricity”, deepens its China strategy and continues to develop electric mobility, it added.

The Bavarian company noted that it has a solid experience in understanding and meeting Chinese customers’ specific needs for new energy. “BMW has become one of the most popular brands in the field of luxury new energy vehicles.”

On Tuesday, BMW unveiled a pure-electric Gran Coupe, namely the BMW Concept i4, in its headquarters. According to BMW, series production of the new BMW i4 will begin in 2021 at the Group’s main plant in Munich.