BMW’s color-changing car, unveiled at CES 2022, uses the same E-ink technology as Amazon’s Kindle.

BMW’s color-changing car uses the same E-ink technology as Amazon’s Kindle at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show.

At CES 2022, BMW unveiled its innovative color-changing iX Flow car.

BMW has unveiled a car that, using electronic ink and paper technology similar to that found in Kindle e-readers, can change its paint color at the touch of a button.

The all-electric BMW iX Flow concept vehicle can change colors between black, white, and a grey mid-tone, allowing owners to personalize their vehicle without having to spend money on a new paint job.

BMW has created ePaper segments made up of millions of microcapsules the width of a human hair, each containing negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments.

Before being applied to the car body, each segment is laser cut and connected to a power supply.

When you choose a color, an electric current is generated, which causes the black or white pigment to accumulate at the top of the microcapsules, changing the vehicle’s exterior color.

BMW’s technology, like the E-ink displays found in Kindles and other e-readers, only requires an electric field to change color, making it more energy efficient, according to the company.

“This gives the driver the freedom to express different aspects of their personality or even their enjoyment of change outwardly, and to redefine this each time they sit into their car,” said Stella Clarke, project manager.

“The vehicle then becomes an expression of various moods and circumstances in daily life, similar to fashion or status ads on social media channels.”

Apart from personalization, BMW suggested that changing a car’s exterior color could help absorb or reflect sunlight, reducing reliance on internal heating or cooling systems, during its presentation at CES, the world’s largest tech show.

Changing the color of an electric car to reflect the weather could help it travel further on a single charge while also preventing the dashboard from overheating in direct sunlight.

While the model is only a prototype, future models could use E-ink to display the remaining battery charge or availability of rental cars on their exteriors, according to Ms Clarke.

BMW did not say when the iX Flow might go on sale, only that it was an “advanced research and design project” that “offers the prospect of future technology.”

A rear-seat cinema set-up for a has also been announced by the German firm.

