Boat built in 1912 for Susquehanna River tours by Anheuser-Busch co-founder.

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA

(AP) — The Chief Uncas has been plying the waters of the Susquehanna River for more than a century, albeit 300 miles north of Lancaster County.

Adolphus Busch, a co-founder of Anheuser-Busch, owned the Chief Uncas, a 55-foot mahogany electric boat built in 1912.

It was used by his family at their summer estate near Cooperstown, New York, on Otsego Lake.

The Chief Uncas arrived in Lancaster County, its new home, in October.

The Susquehanna National Heritage Area purchased the boat, and it will begin offering tours on the Susquehanna in 2022.

The organization has been offering free pontoon boat tours as part of its River Discovery Tours, which take passengers around Lake Clarke on a variety of themed tours that last about an hour.

The Susquehanna National Heritage Area, however, wanted something special to add to the Susquehanna in order to charge people for the tours.

Susquehanna National Heritage Area President Mark Platts described it as “owning and operating a museum piece at the same time.”

Despite the river’s 444 miles of navigable water, there are only two other touring boats on the Susquehanna: Harrisburg’s Pride of the Susquehanna and Williamsport’s Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat.

The boat was designed and built in Bayonne, New Jersey by the Electric Launch Company, later known as Elco.

On July 15, 1912, it arrived at Busch.

In the 1950s, the boat was converted to a gas engine before being restored to its original electric configuration in 2012.

It is powered by 16 batteries, each weighing about 160 pounds, which drive two propellers beneath the boat’s back.

Shortly after the heritage organization learned about the boat, Platts said he fell in love with it while riding it on Otsego Lake.

Lou Hager, a fourth-generation descendant of Adolphus Busch, was the owner of the boat.

And once Hager found out what the plans were for the boat’s future, he was all in to sell it.

