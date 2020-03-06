Bob Geldof dons a face mask to protect himself from coronavirus as he leaves Heathrow Airport

Bob Geldof donned a face mask to protect himself from the coronavirus epidemic as he jetted into Heathrow Airport.

The former Boomtown Rats singer, 68, took precautions against the virus epidemic as he arrived back into London after a visit to his hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

The campaigner was seen wearing a white face mask as he walked through the terminal, as confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK rose to 90.

The Live Aid founder layered up in a navy overcoat and polka dot scarf, worn over a shirt as he wheeled his suitcase.

The star paired this with navy jeans and chestnut loafers.

He completed his ensemble with a chocolate Baker Boy cap and carried what appeared to be a poster.

Someone who is infected with the coronavirus can spread it with just a simple cough or a sneeze, scientists say.

More than 3,200 people with the virus are now confirmed to have died and over 94,000 have been infected.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, today said it is ‘highly likely’ that the virus is now spreading inside the UK among people who haven’t travelled.

He added that more cases will appear in the UK and it is unlikely that authorities will be able to prevent an outbreak at some point.

But Professor Whitty said he did not expect cases to be worse among healthcare workers because they would be told by bosses not to work through illness and to go home at the first sight of an infection.

Despite the precaution, one medical expert recently told MailOnline that masks ‘cannot’ protect against the virus and that wearing them may even make it worse.

Meanwhile Public Health England has warned that there is ‘very little evidence’ that masks are effective ‘outside of clinical settings’ such as hospitals.

Yet recent testing by the Health and Safety Executive has found that any kind of protection is better than nothing.

The way you wear a mask is crucially importantly, academics say, because unless it is tight to the nose and mouth contaminated sneezes and coughs will get through – or linger on the surface.

Professor Brendan Wren from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said that masks will not stop people from becoming infected and may even worsen its spread.

He said: ‘The masks won’t protect against the virus because it’s so tiny. It is thousands of times smaller than bacteria.

‘I don’t think they do any good. They are smaller than air particles for pollution that we worry about. It will simply be breathed in.’

He added that masks may make the spread of the virus more likely if they become damp.

‘They may make matters worse, [such as]if they become damp. If you have a cold or sneezing, sneezing into a mask can make matters worse.’

He added: ‘The main purpose is a psychological thing they make people more aware but physically they are not a prevention’.

Dr Stephen Griffin, Associate Professor Section of Infection & Immunity, University of Leeds, said: ‘Standard facemasks provide relatively little protection from respiratory aerosols – they can stop larger droplets and some studies have estimated an approx. 5-fold protection versus no barrier alone.

Also, once they are worn for a time, they become moistened and protection diminishes further. Exhaled droplets also reduce in size quickly by evaporation, and of course virus particles are far smaller than the fibre mesh in these sorts of masks.

‘However, wearing a mask can reduce the propensity for people to touch their faces, which happens many more times a day than we all realise and is a major source of infection without proper hand hygiene.

They are also useful for people that are themselves symptomatic in stopping coughs and sneezes, primarily by encouraging good ‘etiquette’, i.e. catch it, bin it, kill it…

‘There are higher specification masks that contain filters and, when properly fitted and sealed, provide significantly better protection. However, these aren’t as easy to come by and are obviously more expensive.’

The World Health Organisation said masks had to be combined with good hand hygiene and other measures for them to have any positive effect.

They recommended that masks should only be worn by those with a cough, fever, or who people who have difficulty breathing.

They added: ‘The main purpose is a psychological thing they make people more aware but physically they are not a prevention.’

A coronavirus is a type of virus which can cause illness in animals and people. Viruses break into cells inside their host and use them to reproduce itself and disrupt the body’s normal functions.