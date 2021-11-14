Bob Geldof tells ‘vile’ Southern Water to ‘f*** off’ in a foul-mouthed water bill rant.

Live Aid legend Bob Geldof urged people not to pay their water bills during a four-letter rant at fat cat utility bosses.

The Boomtown Rats star also referred to Boris Johnson as a “hollow, incompetent oaf” during a public meeting near his home in Faversham, Kent.

He also revealed that he wanted to go into space on a Russian rocket 30 years ago to raise awareness about climate change, but his dream was dashed when the Soviet Union fell apart.

Geldof slammed Southern Water over a sewage leak scandal during a two-hour discussion on climate change on November 11.

He called the company’s £90 million fine for illegal discharges into the sea earlier this year a “drop in the ocean.”

In a foul-mouthed rant, Bob Geldof slammed Southern Water (Image: Redferns).

Residents in Whitstable who refused to pay the waste water portion of their bills were also supported by Geldof.

“If you don’t pay your Southern Water bills, they can **** off!” he said.

“I’m not sure why this massive utility company isn’t being held accountable.”

“How come the board of directors isn’t held accountable?”

“I’m not sure what to make of it..” “They’re causing vile harm to adults and children who swim, as well as vile harm to livelihoods.”

How are they able to do so?

He spoke to a crowd near his home in Faversham, Kent (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images).

“I’m sure it would stop if they were given a one-year minimum custodial sentence..” “God bless those Whitstаble people..”

I’m going to join them right now.

” he says.

The founder of Live Aid spoke at Fаvershаm’s Assembly Rooms about “Sustainable Development: Vision or Pipe Dreаm.”

The singer, who has spent 40 years at Dаvington Priory, also revealed how close he came to being launched into space in the early 1990s to highlight the effects of climate change.

Bob also revealed that he went to the Soviet Embassy and asked to be sent to space (Photo courtesy of FilmMagic).

“The BBC had been on at me to do another Live Aid, because…” he said at the meeting.

