Bob Goalby, the 92-year-old Masters champion who won the tournament after a scorecard blunder, has died.

Goalby died in Belleville, Illinois, on Wednesday, according to the PGA Tour and his great-nephew Bill Haas.

According to The Associated Press, the champion, who won the 1968 Masters without having to go to a playoff after Roberto De Vicenzo famously signed for the wrong score, died in his hometown.

Goalby was one of the players who helped the Tournament Players Division split off from the PGA of America to form the PGA Tour.

Goalby was one of those who spearheaded the change, with Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus providing the necessary support.

In 1980, he teamed up with Gardner Dickinson and Dan Sikes to organize a tour for players aged 50 and up.

“He was never saying, ‘Here’s what I did,” said Jay Haas, the American professional golfer’s nephew.

“Bob was a leader to the men of his era, but he had a lot of humility,” said Jay Haas, a nine-time PGA Tour winner.

