Bob Saget died as a result of an unintentional blow to the head, according to his family.

LOS ANGELES — Bob Saget died last month as a result of an unintentional head injury, according to his family.

The “Full House” star and comedian was discovered dead in January.

He’d done a stand-up tour in the area the night before.

“According to the authorities, Bob died as a result of head trauma,” the Saget family said.

“They came to the conclusion that he hit the back of his head on something by accident, didn’t think much of it, and went to sleep.”

“There were no drugs or alcohol involved.”

The medical examiner’s office in Orange County, Florida, did not respond to a message left Wednesday night seeking information about their investigation.

Authorities said last month that Saget, 65, was discovered on the hotel bed with no signs of foul play.

After Saget failed to check out, a hotel security officer entered the room and found him unresponsive, calling 911.

He was pronounced dead by deputies and paramedics in his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando.

Saget was best known for his roles on the sitcom “Full House” as Danny Tanner, a beloved single father, and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Saget was on the road as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour,” and he took to social media to express his gratitude for the warm reception he received at his shows in Orlando on Friday and Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday.

“I’m back in comedy like I used to be when I was 26.”

“I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every minute of it,” he said on Instagram on Saturday.

Saget’s death elicited a flood of tributes from fans and colleagues, who remembered him as both funny and incredibly kind.

The family said in the statement that they have been overwhelmed by “the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans” and that it has comforted them.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask that everyone remembers Bob’s love and laughter, as well as the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to tell the people you love that you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs…

