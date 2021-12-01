Bobbi-Anne McLeod – Medics are still unsure how the 18-year-old died, and a musician has been charged with murder.

An inquest heard today that police are still investigating how Bobbi-Anne McLeod was killed more than a week after her body was discovered in the woods.

On November 20, the 18-year-old went missing from a bus stop near her Plymouth home while on her way to meet her boyfriend.

Three days later, her body was discovered in a wooded area near the popular Bovisand beach, eight miles away.

Cody Ackland, a local musician who was not familiar with the teen, was charged with murder after the incident.

The medical cause of death has not yet been “ascertained,” according to an inquest.

Senior Coroner Ian Arrow granted police permission to keep the teen’s body for a “short time” while they investigate.

Bobbi-Anne’s body was discovered after information was passed to the police, according to the brief hearing.

Officers discovered her dead in the woods near a lane connecting the military landmarks of Fort Staddon and Fort Bovisand.

The inquest has been postponed pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

It comes after Ackland was remanded in custody at Truro Crown Court on Monday.

Between November 20 and November 23, he allegedly murdered Bobbi-Anne.

A 26-year-old man who was arrested for the same offense was released with no charges filed against him.

When Bobbi-Anne vanished, she was on her way to meet up with her boyfriend Louie Leach.

He waited for the teen to arrive, but when she didn’t, he raised the alarm.

Her headphones and a pouch of tobacco were later discovered on a grass verge near the bus stop by police.

After Bobbi-Anne’s body was discovered, tributes poured in.

Lee, her brother, shared a sweet childhood photo of the two of them in their primary school uniforms, beaming at the camera.

“Until we meet again sis,” he wrote.

I’m in love with you.

“You didn’t deserve this, such a beautiful and talented girl, and having you as my little sister, the adventure and journey we shared will be remembered forever.”

Now you can relax.”

Last week, during an emotional candlelight vigil, Bobbi-Anne’s mother fought back tears as she paid tribute to her daughter.

Hundreds of mourners joined Donna McLeod near the bus stop where Bobbi-Anne vanished to pay their respects to Bobbi-Anne.

“On behalf of the family, I’d like to thank everyone for coming,” she said.

It’s great that, given the circumstances, everyone is coming together.

“Unfortunately, our lovely Bobbi-Anne has passed away, but she will live on in our hearts forever.

“I’d like for everyone to raise their candles.”

Bobbi-Anne gets this.”

In Plymouth, Ackland is a lead guitarist for the indie rock band Rakuda, which regularly tours the city.

He’s also the primary lyricist…

