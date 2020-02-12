Boca Juniors beat Atletico Tucuman to keep pressure on leaders

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Franco Soldano and Ramon Abila scored in each half as Boca Juniors secured a 2-0 home victory over Atletico Tucuman in the Argentinian Superliga.

The hosts went ahead in the 22nd minute when Soldano drilled a low shot into an empty net after Cristian Lucchetti rushed off his line to save Eduardo Salvio’s long-range effort.

Abila doubled the lead from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Lucchetti in the 93rd minute.

The result at the Bombonera stadium late on Saturday left Boca with 36 points from 19 matches, behind leaders River Plate on goal difference.

Earlier, Gabriel Avalos scored late as Patronato earned a 1-1 draw away to Diego Maradona’s Gimnasia. Paolo Goltz had given the hosts the lead in the fifth minute before Avalos put the visitors on level terms with an 85th-minute strike.

In other matches, Newell’s Old Boys were held to a 0-0 home draw by Estudiantes, Rosario Central drew 1-1 at Banfield and Defensa were held to a goalless home draw against Colon.