Boca Juniors beat Banfield on penalties to win Maradona Cup

SAN JUAN, Argentina, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Julio Buffarini converted the decisive spot-kick as Boca Juniors won the Diego Maradona Cup on Sunday by beating Banfield 5-3 on penalties.

Buffarini held his nerve at the end of a dramatic final after Jorge Rodriguez missed with Banfield’s third attempt of the shootout.

Colombian midfielder Edwin Cardona put Boca ahead in the 64th minute by rifling a 30-yard drive into the top right corner.

Boca were reduced to 10 men in the 87th minute when Emmanuel Mas was shown a second yellow card for rash challenge on Luciano Pons.

Banfield immediately looked more threatening and Luciano Lollo forced the match into a shootout by sending a looping header past goalkeeper Esteban Andrada in the final seconds of stoppage time. Enditem