Boca Juniors set sights on Brazilian defender Rafinha

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Boca Juniors have joined the race to sign former Bayern Munich and Brazil international right-back Rafinha, according to reports in the Argentine press.

The 35-year-old, a free agent after parting ways with Olympiacos last week, is also understood to be considering offers from Brazilian clubs Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo.

News outlet TyC Sports said Boca has prioritized a right-sided defender because their existing options – Julio Buffarini and Leonardo Jara – will both be out of contract in July.

Boca will begin their 2021 Argentine Primera Division campaign on Sunday with a home clash against Gimnasia.

Rafinha, who has earned four Brazil caps, has had spells with Bayern Munich, Flamengo, Schalke, and Genoa over a professional career spanning almost two decades. Enditem