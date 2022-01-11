Bodies of a man and a woman have been discovered in a Paisley flat as police investigate ‘unexplained’ deaths.

Police are investigating ‘unexplained’ deaths after bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in a Paisley flat.

On Monday at 6.35pm, emergency services were called to a flat in Espedair Street, Paisley, where a 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were discovered dead.

Detectives have launched an investigation into their deaths, which are currently being treated as unexplained.

“Officers were called to a property in Espedair Street, Paisley, around 6.35pm on Monday 10 January 2022 following the sudden death of a 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man,” a Police Scotland spokesman said.

“At this time, the deaths are being treated as unexplained, and an investigation is underway.”

“In due course, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”