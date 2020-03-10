Body is found in river during police search for a missing RAF man, 34

Police have discovered a body in their search for a missing RAF aircraftman who disappeared on Saturday.

The remains of a man, who police believe to be David Kenwright, 34, were found in a river on Water Street in Stamford, Lincolnshire, today.

Formal identification hasn’t yet taken place but Mr Kenwright’s next of kin have been informed.

He was last seen outside the Golden Fleece pub in Sheep Market, Stamford, at 10.45pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police, said: ‘Officers searching for a missing man along Water Street in Stamford have found a body.

‘The man was last seen in the area at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

‘Formal identification has yet to take place but we believe the man to be 34-year-old David Kenwright.

‘Next of kin have been informed and we are asking that their privacy be respected at this time.

‘Anyone with information should call 101 with incident reference 105 of March 9.’