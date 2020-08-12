Body of boy, 2, found by sister floating in swimming pool at holiday villa

A third child has drowned in a Costa Blanca swimming pool in less than a fortnight.

The two-year-old boy’s body was discovered by his teenage sister floating in the pool at their parents’ holiday villa in La Zenia near Torrevieja.

Local reports said the youngster was one of five children.

The family, who have been described as French, only arrived at the villa on a residential estate two days before Sunday afternoon’s tragedy.

A routine investigation, led by Civil Guard officers and coordinated by a local court, is underway.

Initial reports point to the boy who died leaving the villa unnoticed while the rest of the family was inside.

Last Wednesday a four-year-old Belgian boy was found floating in a pool at a relative’s house in the nearby Brit-popular area of Ciudad Quesada where his parents had made a stopover.

They had only arrived hours earlier and were due to stay the night before continuing to Castellon further north.

Local reports said one one of his relatives, described as a nurse, jumped into the pool to pull him out and emergency responders spent nearly 45 minutes trying to revive him without success.

A week earlier, on July 29, a Dutch girl also aged four drowned at a pool in Calpe north of Benidorm.

She reportedly ended up in the pool after going outside while her mum was looking after her younger sibling.

That tragedy happened the same day an OAP drowned at a beach in Santa Pola near Alicante.

Last Friday in a separate incident, a toddler was killed by his own father in a freak holiday accident in south-west Spain.

The 18-month-old boy died after being run over by his dad as he went to run errands.

The tragedy is understood to have happened as the unnamed driver reversed in his 4×4 from a rented holiday villa in Conil de la Frontera near Cadiz where the family were staying with friends.

The boy’s own dad rushed him to a medical centre where he was transferred to nearby Puerto Real Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

The family involved in the tragedy are thought to be from Madrid.