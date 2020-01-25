Body parts found in a river belong to mother, 58, who disappeared more than two years ago

Body parts found in a river belong to a 58-year-old mother who disappeared more than two years ago, police have revealed.

DNA testing confirmed they belong to Marie Scott, who was reported missing from her home in Hale, Greater Manchester, on Monday December 18 2017.

A human leg was identified as Ms Scott’s in December 2018 after it was recovered from the river Irwell, Pendleton, more than 20 miles from her home.

Suspected human remains were seen on the north side of the Manchester Ship Canal in the Mersey marshes, around a mile from Frodsham in Cheshire, on December 15 last year, according to a report from the Cheshire Constabulary.

Inquiries into her disappearance are ongoing, said Greater Manchester Police.

However, officers do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances and no one else is believed to have been involved in her disappearance.

Detective Inspector Simon Akker, of GMP’s Trafford district, said: ‘Having been personally involved in Marie’s case since she was reported missing in 2017, and having met with her family several times, my heart truly goes out to them.

‘This has been an agonising journey for those closest to Marie and we will support them as they continue to come to terms with the loss of Marie.’

Ms Scott’s family members paid tribute to her in December 2018 after her leg was discovered in the river Irwell by a dog walker.

Her son Stuart told Manchester Evening News: ‘We’re just devastated. Absolutely heartbroken, all of us.

‘The police got in touch with us and told us yesterday. It was a horrible shock. We’re all just so upset and hurt.’

Her sons launched an appeal to try and find her after she vanished.

Ms Scott was last seen on CCTV at 3.15pm walking along Rochdale Road in Bury, Greater Manchester, after catching a tram and a taxi.