Boeing assisting with investigation in Sriwijaya Air flight crash

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Boeing on Friday said that its technical experts are assisting with investigation in the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crash.

“Boeing technical experts are assisting with the investigation and we continue to offer any support needed during this difficult time,” the company said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crew, passengers and their families,” Boeing said.

The Sriwijaya Air plane plunged into the sea off Kepulauan Seribu (Seribu Islands) after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia on a domestic flight with 62 people on board on Jan. 9.

Indonesian authorities have downloaded the flight data recorder (FDR) belonging to the crashed Boeing 737-500, the country’s National Transportation Safety Committee said on Friday.