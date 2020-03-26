Boeing halts Puget Sound area production over virus

WASHINGTON

Aerospace giant Boeing announced Monday it is temporarily suspending operations at its Puget Sound-area facilities for at least 14 days over the coronavirus outbreak.

Boeing said in a statement it is winding down production starting Monday and hopes to have all operations in the area halted by Wednesday. The company said it will continue to assess the government guidance and the COVID-19 situation while it suspends operations for two weeks.

“This necessary step protects our employees and the communities where they work and live,” Boeing President Dave Calhoun said in a statement.

“We continue to work closely with public health officials, and we’re in contact with our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders who are affected by this temporary suspension. We regret the difficulty this will cause them, as well as our employees, but it’s vital to maintain health and safety for all those who support our products and services, and to assist in the national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

Employees in the affected area who can work from home will continue to do so, the company said.

There have been nearly 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state, including 95 deaths, according to the state’s official tally.

In the wider U.S. there have been over 41,500 cases and nearly 500 deaths, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.