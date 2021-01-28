Boeing responds to EASA approval to resume 737 MAX operations in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Boeing on Wednesday responded to European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval to resume 737 MAX operations in Europe.

“We continue to work with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, its member states, other global regulators and our customers to safely return the 737-8 and 737-9 to service worldwide,” the company said.

Boeing said it will not forget the lives lost in the two tragic accidents, adding that “these events and the lessons we have learned as a result have reshaped our company and further focused our attention on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.”

Boeing’s 737 MAX jets were grounded across the globe in March 2019 following more evidence indicated that its key flight control software played a part in two deadly air crashes in less than one year.

China was the first country in the world to suspend all Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes, and more than 40 countries including Singapore, Australia, countries of the European Union, Canada, and the United States followed suit. In addition, some countries have closed their airspace to the plane.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rescinded the order that halted commercial operations of Boeing 737 MAX on Nov. 18, 2020.

Since the FAA’s approval to return the aircraft to operations, Boeing has delivered over 40 737 MAX aircraft, and five airlines have safely returned their fleets to service as of Jan. 25, 2021, safely flying more than 2,700 revenue flights and approximately 5,500 flight hours, according to the company. Enditem