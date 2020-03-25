‘Bog roll bandits’ arrested with van full of toilet paper

Three people have been arrested after a haul of toilet paper was stolen in Essex.

The suspected bog roll bandits were detained last night just 30 minutes after police were told a van had smashed through a barrier at a building site in Bury Lane, Hatfield Peverel.

The Essex Police Operational Support Group (OSP) exposed the attempted heist on Twitter, with the hashtag #ThatsHowWeRoll.

They posted photos of a silver Ford van and the dozens of loo rolls that were stashed in the back.

‘Police officers always get a massive sense of satisfaction when we catch [suspects]… however we never expected to find this stolen loot in the boot,’ they wrote.

A spokesman for the force confirmed a 28-year-old man from Aveley, a 37-year-old man from South Ockendon and a 41-year-old man from Purfleet remain in custody on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and burglary.