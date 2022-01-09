Boiling Point is a remarkable one-take thrill in which Stephen Graham is piercingly compelling.

This drama about a burned-out chef’s shift in a high-end restaurant is tense and riveting.

Philip Barantini, a writer and filmmaker, has experience in the restaurant business.

He puts that knowledge to good use in Boiling Point, his lean, teeth-grittingly tense drama about one night in a high-end kitchen, borrowing experiences and anecdotes from his own life as a chef to capture the hard work and painstaking work of a culinary career.

But there’s no way to adequately describe the sheer adrenaline rush – and tension – of watching this movie.

Head chef Andy (Stephen Graham) is presiding over pure frenzy in the kitchen, from trying to delegate taking out the bins to plating gourmet crab, beneath the serene and pleasant surface of a buzzy east London establishment.

He shows up burned out, forgetful, and exhausted, not the best start to a jam-packed Friday night.

Carly (an excellent Vinette Robinson), his overworked partner, is sick of being the calming influence.

From the martinet hostess (Alice Feetham) to the slacker dishwasher (Daniel Larkai) to the bullied waitress (Lauryn Ajufo), the team under them is full of problems.

Barantini’s film is eerily reminiscent of the vastly different kitchen staff that would make up a London restaurant, each working at their own station and attempting to keep up with a steady stream of customers.

One burned hand or spilled dish, it seems, could spell disaster.

Tensions rise when a food critic shows up unexpectedly with a smarmy celebrity chef-turned-ex-colleague of Andy’s.

The remarkable thing about Boiling Point is that it was shot in one continuous take.

There are no cuts, dissolves, or editing in this video.

The camera follows Andy down corridors, behind heads, and tilts down at food, a silent and frankly panic-inducing witness to his stress.

This meant that every scene, argument, and bite of food had to be rehearsed and then performed without pause or interruption.

The cast appears to function similarly to a kitchen crew: as an organism made up of disparate parts that work together as one.

It’s a minor miracle that Barantini was able to pull it off.

Graham, one of Britain’s best actors, is at the heart of it all as Andy, who is utterly compelling.

He is the one.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Boiling Point, review: Stephen Graham is piercingly compelling in this remarkable one-take thrill