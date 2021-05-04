Boko Haram kills 8 people in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria

At least eight people were killed in an attack by the Boko Haram terror group in northeastern Nigeria, media reports said Sunday.

Militants from the group attacked a military base in Ajiri in Borno state, killing eight people, including a soldier, and wounding many others.

Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria but later spread its atrocities to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram’s terror activities in Nigeria, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Violence committed by Boko Haram has affected 26 million people in the Lake Chad region and displaced 2.6 million others, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Istanbul