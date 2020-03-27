Boko Haram kills 92 Chadian soldiers

DAKAR, Senegal

At least 92 Chadian soldiers were killed and 47 others wounded in an attack by members of the Boko Haram terrorist group on an army base, the country’s president said early Wednesday.

“It’s the first time we have lost so many men,” Idriss Deby Itno said after visiting the site of the attack in Boma in western Lac province, which borders Niger and Nigeria.

The attack lasted around seven hours.

Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria but later spread its atrocities to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, which prompted a military response.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram terrorist activities in Nigeria, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar