Bolivia begins vaccination against COVID-19

LA PAZ, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Bolivia began on Friday its immunization against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, which will target healthcare personnel in the country’s first stage of national vaccination plan.

Bolivian President Luis Arce participated in a vaccination event in the eastern city of Santa Cruz, the region most affected by the pandemic.

Arce expressed satisfaction with the initial process and emphasized that his government is meeting the health needs of the Bolivian people through its national strategic plan to fight COVID-19.

He also highlighted the process which begins with massive testing to identify close contacts that includes early diagnosis, vaccination and coordination between all levels of government to tackle the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health, Bolivia had accumulated 210,726 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10,226 deaths as of Thursday. Enditem