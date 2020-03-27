Bolivia extends the closure of the borders and explains the health emergency for the corona virus

By Denis Bedoya 

LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia declared a national health emergency on Wednesday and extended its border block as the government tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Interim President Jeanine Anez said in a public address that the border closure had been extended from March 31st to April 15th. Anez said no one could enter or leave Bolivia during this time.





© Reuters / David Mercado
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in El Alto

Bolivia, which was already in a 14-day national quarantine, also tightened the restrictions on movement so that only one person per household could go out between 7 a.m. and 12 noon on weekdays.

“In the past few days, non-compliance with the quarantine has increased the risk of infection,” Anez said, adding that the armed forces and the national police would be more involved in enforcing the quarantine.

A woman with a protective mask walks past a store in Paris, France, on March 24, where bears are displayed to demonstrate social distance. French President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to continue working in supermarkets, manufacturing facilities, and other companies that needed to continue working amid severe restrictions on movement due to the rapid spread of the new corona virus in the country.

A worker wearing a protective face mask during the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is putting lotus lanterns with prayer requests on cards to prepare for Buddha’s upcoming birthday at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, in March 25.

United States President Donald Trump speaks to Fox News Channel anchor Bill Hemmer during a Fox News Channel virtual town hall at the White House on March 24, 2020 in Washington, DC, as Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator and General Surgeon Jerome Adams watch.

People wearing protective face masks due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID 19) are photographing an omega watch that was previously used as a countdown watch for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and after the announcement of the current time and date Shown is the postponement of the games to the summer of 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, on March 25.

A church in Cremorne with a sign that stops the service but asks for more prayers on March 25 in Sydney, Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced further restrictions on March 24 as the country tried to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A soldier inspects the beds for the treatment of possible COVID-19 infected patients on March 24 at the Belgrade fair in Serbia.

Closed signs of the COVID-19 virus can be seen on March 25, in front of the entrance to the Auckland War Memorial in Auckland, New Zealand. The country will be closed from 11:59 p.m. from March 25, when the COVID-19 alarm level rises to four.

A view shows almost empty streets during a blockage to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 24 in Ahmedabad, India.

A view of the empty streets due to the partial curfew that preceded the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Khartoum, Sudan, on March 24.

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Organizing Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (L), and Toshiro Muto, CEO of the committee, attend a press conference after a phone meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach (not pictured) while the coronavirus is spreading ( COVID-19) will continue in Tokyo, Japan after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were officially postponed to 2021 on March 24.

People practice social distancing while sitting in chairs in a waiting area for takeaway food orders in a Coronavirus (COVID-19) mall on March 24 in Bangkok, Thailand.

American Airlines passenger planes crowd on March 23 at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States, on an airstrip where they are parked due to flight reductions to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A closed Luna Park window can be seen in Sydney, Australia on March 24th. Insignificant travel has been banned to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Australia, while venues such as bars, clubs, nightclubs, cinemas, gyms, restaurants and wherever people stay static are closed.

Chinese tourists wear protective masks when they visit the almost empty but recently reopened Badaling Great Wall in Beijing, China, on March 24th.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern informs the media about the novel corona virus during a press conference in Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on March 24.

People with face masks lined up outside a shop in Pugoda on the outskirts of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on March 24 when the authorities temporarily lifted a curfew to provide residents with essentials over the concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) can.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (C) will host a daily headquarters meeting for central disaster and security response to COVID-19 in Sejong, Central South Korea on March 24 as part of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

French visitors make calls and wave to friends aboard the MSC Magnifica, which moored at the Fremantle Passenger Terminal in Australia on March 24. The MSC Magnifica arrived on the morning of March 24 when police and border guards monitored the ship amid concerns over COVID-19 to ensure that neither the crew nor the passengers disembarked while the ship was refueling.

James Johnson, chief executive officer of the Australian Football Association (FFA), speaks to the media on March 24 during a press conference in Sydney, Australia. Johnson said the rest of the A-League football season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A volunteer is spraying disinfectants on March 23 in Peshawar, Pakistan, to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

A soldier guides passengers arriving by train from Turin and Milan to Naples Central Station on March 22 in Italy to check their self-certification documents.

A man walks through a local park in Weehawken, New Jersey, United States on March 22.

Passengers travel on a subway after the city’s emergency warning level for COVID-19 was downgraded on March 23 in Shanghai, China.

People sit on social distance benches on March 22nd at a bus stop in Thailand.

Workers spray disinfectant solution near a Simón Bolívar statue in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 22.

An empty avenue can be seen after the Guatemala government announced curfews in Guatemala City on March 22.

A man plays the guitar and sings to his neighbor from his balcony two days after California Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a nationwide “Stay at Home Order” on March 21st in Oakland, California.

Australian senators are practicing social distancing when they attend a reduced session in the Senate Chamber in the Parliament building in Canberra, Australia, on March 23.

United States President Donald Trump speaks on March 22 during a briefing for the COVID-19 Task Force at the White House in Washington, DC, the United States.

A general view of deserted streets can be seen during a one-day curfew from Janata (civil) near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, on March 22.

Trajineras (boats) are being parked in Xochimilco due to a lack of customers, as the Mexican Department of Health in Mexico City, Mexico on March 21 called on people to keep a “healthy distance” to avoid infection.

On March 21, DJ and event producer Nash Petrovic broadcasts a set from his rooftop in Brooklyn, New York, USA.

A health worker with a face mask checks the body temperature of passengers departing from the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal on March 22.

Workers in protective suits walk on the streets during the national quarantine in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 21.

Journalists practice social distancing outside of a meeting to complete work on coronavirus economic aid legislation on March 21 in Washington, DC.

People queue up to enter a supermarket after the interim government of Bolivia announced a nationwide quarantine for 14 days in La Paz, Bolivia on March 21.

A view of an empty Bondi Beach in Australia after the authorities closed the popular spot on March 22nd.

People applaud the coronavirus patients on March 20 in Milan, Italy, at the inauguration of the intensive care tent of a newly operated field hospital, funded by the United States’ disaster relief NGO Samaritan’s Purse.

A customer with a face mask is standing next to partially empty shelves of instant noodles in a supermarket after the outbreak of COVID-19 on March 21 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Health workers with face masks spray disinfectant on March 20 at the company’s office in Chennai, India.

Healthcare workers are protesting outside Txagorritxu Hospital and are demanding more protective equipment after a Spanish nurse died of COVID-19 in Vitoria, Spain, the previous day on March 20.

A man wearing a face mask is instructing the homeless to donate groceries for the foreseeable future, the day after California governor Gavin Newsom introduced a nationwide “Stay at Home Order” that instructs the state’s nearly 40 million residents To keep their homes from spreading coronavirus disease outside the Glide Memorial Methodist Church in San Francisco, California, on March 20.

On March 19, a sign was posted in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York City, New York, USA, calling for commuters to avoid gatherings, reduce the crowds, and wash hands.

During the COVID 19 outbreak on March 19 in São Paulo, Brazil, a restaurant is empty.

An airport security officer wearing protective gear looks at a screen showing international departures at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in China on March 19.

Canadian Border Services Agency officials face two closed checkpoints after announcing that the US-Canada border crossing at Thousand Islands Bridge near “non-essential traffic” is scheduled to be closed to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus disease Lansdowne, Canada, on March 19.

City workers in protective suits disinfect a street in Manila, Philippines on March 19.

A woman conducts a practice class for her neighbors from her balcony while unable to leave her homes due to the outbreak of coronavirus on March 18 in Rome, Italy.

The statue of Christ the Redeemer will be illuminated on March 18 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the colors of the countries affected by the outbreak of the corona virus.

A worker in a protective suit disinfects the hands of a customer at the entrance to a public market in Caracas, Venezuela on March 18.

In a supermarket in Antiguo Cuscatlán, El Salvador, a sign saying “Items per customer limited to 3” appears on March 18 when the government announced measures to alleviate the effects of the deadly virus.

As a precaution, a commuter wears a mask when he travels on the London Underground on March 18th in the tube.

People wearing preventive face masks are waiting to cross a street in Bangkok, Thailand on March 17th.

A man is waiting for his flight when he wears a protective mask at the airport in Malaga, Spain on March 17.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to G7 leaders during a self-isolation conference call as his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 at his home in Rideau Cottage, Ottawa, Canada, on March 16.

Expatriates returning from Egypt, Syria and Lebanon will be retested on March 16 in a security and screening zone by the Department of Health for COVID-19 in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

On March 16, local workers carefully cleaned the streets in Concepción, Chile.

A resident wearing a face mask walks past a Buddha graffiti wearing a face mask on March 16 in Mumbai, India.

A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant near the Al Abbas shrine in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, on March 15, as a precaution against the outbreak of the corona virus.

A worker closes a restaurant prematurely due to COVID-19 restrictions in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, on March 15.

A delivery man drives an electric scooter on the empty street of Larios during the partial blockage as part of a 15-day emergency to combat the COVID-19 outbreak on March 15 in Malaga, Spain.

Police and troops are wearing face masks when they stand guard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 15, when the authorities began blocking Manila.

A woman has her body temperature checked at an outpatient hospital in Moscow, Russia, on March 14.

A student demonstrates how to wash his hands on March 14 during a COVID-19 awareness campaign at a school in Chennai, India.

A girl leans out a window on March 14 to applaud in Milan, Italy, as a sign of solidarity in response to social media calls to gather on her balconies at certain times to either listen to music playing or applauding each other.

Firefighters disinfect a street in western Tehran, Iran on March 13.

The Eiffel Tower is next to a plaque that reads, “As part of COVID-19, the Eiffel Tower closes indefinitely today from 9pm” on March 13 in Paris, France.

People hoping to leave Manila before being placed in a lockdown herd on March 13th at a bus stop in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

US House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi made a statement on a corona virus package before a vote in the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 13.

Peru’s Alianza Lima and the Argentine Racing Club will play Copa Libertadores on March 12 at Presidente Perón Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The game was played as part of a government measure to curb coronavirus transmission in an empty stadium, closed to the public.

A smoke machine sprays an antiseptic solution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a public school in Marikina, Philippines on March 13.

A general overview of the pit lane at the Australian Grand Prix was canceled after a McLaren team member tested positive for coronavirus on March 13 in Melbourne, Australia.

An almost deserted view of the Red Fort complex as people avoid crowded places in New Delhi, India on March 12.

Venezuelan people wearing protective masks to prevent infection with the virus show their documents on March 12 at the border at the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia.

People line up to buy goods from a downtown Trader Joe as more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Manhattan, New York City, New York on March 12.

Customers are shopping at a wholesale store because measures were taken in San Salvador, El Salvador on March 11 due to concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The masks of the cleaning staff are wiped after they have left the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, USA on March 11th.

On March 11, employees of a disinfection service provider disinfect a subway depot during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea.

A COVID-19 test center at Reactivating the Repat Hospital can be seen on March 11 in Adelaide, Australia. Patients book in advance, then arrive and stay in their vehicle, waiting for nurses to wipe them off before setting off. The test results are later sent to the patient’s family doctor.

Chinese President Xi Jinping learned more about the operation of the hospital, patient care, medical protection, and scientific research at Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, China, on March 10.

Palestinian workers disinfect a public park in Gaza City, Gaza, on March 10.

Racing drivers use hand sanitizers that were installed on March 10th at the Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, England.

Voters will arrive at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit, Michigan, USA on March 10th.

Healthcare workers spray disinfectants on March 10 in front of the Temple of Literature in Hanoi, Vietnam.

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks on an almost empty street in Yokohama, Japan on March 10.

Passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship look out from the balconies of their cabins while tests are underway for COVID-19 and arrangements are made to unload passengers while the ship docks in the port of Oakland, California, on March 9.

South Korean Army soldiers spray disinfectant on a street in Seoul, South Korea on March 9.

A masked worker disinfects an area in New Taipei, Taiwan on March 9.

A steward enters the Allianz Stadium before the Serie A game between Juventus F.C. and Inter Milan was played behind closed doors on March 8 in Turin, Italy.

People with face masks are walking in St. Peter’s Square while Pope Francis holds his weekly angelus prayer on March 8th in the Vatican City via video about the corona virus.

Protesters are sprayed with disinfectant during a rally on March 8th on Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq.

The US White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah L. Birx attends a press conference at the White House on March 2, as Vice President Mike Pence sees. By March 3, six people had died in the state and at least 100 confirmed cases were reported across the country.

A Brazilian scientist, who is among those who have completed DNA sequencing of coronaviruses, inserts a tube into a portable device connected to a computer at the Tropical Medicine Institute of the Medical School of the University of São Paulo in Brazil on March 2 that decodes virus DNA.

Rescue workers wearing masks and protective clothing check a man’s temperature during a sham exercise to deal with suspected coronavirus carriers on March 2 in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Bruce Aylward of the World Health Organization (WHO) is attending a press conference on February 24 on the joint mission of the WHO and China on coronavirus in Beijing.

A reveler wears a face mask at the Venice Carnival, the last days of which were canceled in Italy on February 23 after the third death was reported.

Buddhist monks wearing protective face masks pray at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 22 during a blessing ceremony for the people affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Secretary General of the United States, António Guterres, speaks during an update on the situation on February 24 at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

On February 22, members of the Red Cross board a Colombian Air Force aircraft at the CATAM military base in Bogota, Colombia, which will evacuate citizens from China’s coronavirus.

The beds will be set up on February 4 at an exhibition center in Wuhan that has been converted into a hospital.

100/100 DIA

According to the government, Bolivia has 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

