Bolivia extends the closure of the borders and explains the health emergency for the corona virus

LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia declared a national health emergency on Wednesday and extended its border block as the government tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Interim President Jeanine Anez said in a public address that the border closure had been extended from March 31st to April 15th. Anez said no one could enter or leave Bolivia during this time.
Bolivia, which was already in a 14-day national quarantine, also tightened the restrictions on movement so that only one person per household could go out between 7 a.m. and 12 noon on weekdays.
“In the past few days, non-compliance with the quarantine has increased the risk of infection,” Anez said, adding that the armed forces and the national police would be more involved in enforcing the quarantine.
According to the government, Bolivia has 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Rosalba O’Brien)