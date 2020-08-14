Bolivia eyes October return for football

LA PAZ, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) has outlined plans to restart the country’s top football division in October following months of inactivity because of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the FBF said the Apertura league season could resume on October 21 or October 25 under strict biosafety guidelines and without fans.

“It will be based on and will be subject to the country’s health situation,” the entity added.

The first division was suspended on March 16, less than a week after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

La Paz-based The Strongest led the 14-team standings when the competition was halted with 21 points from 12 matches, ahead of second-placed Always Ready on goals scored.

Bolivia has more than 95,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 3,800 deaths, according to official figures. Enditem