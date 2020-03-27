Bolivia: Morales’ lawyer tests positive for coronavirus

ANKARA

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales Tuesday said his lawyer tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have been informed that my dear friend and lawyer, Baltasar Garzon, is hospitalized due to #Coronavirus. I extend my wishes that he will recover soon. All my solidarity with him and his family. Lots of strength, Baltasar!” he said on Twitter.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Bolivia announced Saturday the suspension of presidential elections set for May 3 after the government declared a 14-day national quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All the presidential candidates have suspended campaigns for almost 15 days and a lockdown has been ordered by the interim government headed by Jeanine Anez. This includes a stay-at-home command, a halt to international flights and the prohibition of events.

Bolivia has 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.

Last month, the TSE disqualified exiled former president from running for a Senate seat in the election, ruling that he did not meet residency requirements. Morales called the decision a “blow to democracy.”

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Out of more than 409,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 18,200, while nearly 106,500 have recovered.

Italy, China, U.S., Iran, and Spain continue to be the most infected countries.