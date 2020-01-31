Bolivia sees 135,000 more registered voters for coming special elections

LA PAZ, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Bolivia’s renewed voter roll for upcoming special general elections has 135,000 new registered voters, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) said on Monday.

Some 20,000 registered voters who are now deceased were also purged from the list, the TSE said.

Political analyst Paul Coca told Xinhua the new voters bring the previous voter roll of 7,315,364 to well over 7.4 million.

“The increase in the voter roll is somewhat more than 1 percent, which could influence (the outcome of) tight elections due to the difference it could represent,” said Coca.

Bolivians go to the polls in May to elect a new president, vice president and legislators, after the results of October elections were rejected by the conservative opposition, which cited election fraud.

Following weeks of sometimes violent protests, and the military’s eventual support for the conservatives’ demands, then president Evo Morales resigned and left the country in November.

Bolivia’s opposition-backed interim government organized new general elections for May 3.

The TSE’s president, Salvador Romero, described Bolivia’s current sociopolitical situation as “fragile.”

“That’s why restraint, a sense of responsibility and consideration must be imposed as central requisites for all of the political, institutional and social players,” said Romero.