Bolivia suspends diplomatic relations with Cuba

LA PAZ, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The interim government of Bolivia has suspended diplomatic relations with Cuba due to alleged interference in the country by the Cuban government, the Bolivian Minister of the Presidency, Yerko Nunez, announced on Friday.

“We have made the decision to suspend diplomatic relations with the Republic of Cuba. This decision is due to recent impermissible declarations by the (Cuban) foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla,” Nunez stated at a press conference in La Paz.

According to Nunez, the Cuban government has disrupted bilateral relations long based on mutual respect and non-interference.

The Bolivian deputy foreign minister, Carlos Zannier, said that this decision will suspend agreements and negotiations with Cuba and will also reduce diplomatic staff in the two countries.

“The government of Cuba has ceased understanding our reality … and for this reason, we have decided on this action against the Cuban government,” Zannier said.