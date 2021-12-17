Bolivia will receive 1 million vaccine doses from Argentina next week.

According to the Argentine health ministry, AstraZeneca vaccine doses will be flown to Bolivia on Monday to help with the vaccine campaign.

In an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Argentina announced on Friday that one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be sent to its Andean neighbor, Bolivia, on Monday.

Bolivia will receive “the largest donation of doses between countries in South America since the global pandemic was declared,” according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

The “pandemic is a global challenge that necessitates a solidarity strategy aimed at equitable access to vaccines designed to generate immunity against COVID-19,” according to the statement.

On Monday, an Argentine delegation led by Health Minister Carla Vizzotti and President of the White Helmets Commission Sabina Frederic will travel to Bolivia to deliver the donation and “share experiences on vaccination strategies.”

The vaccines will be delivered by an Argentine Air Force Hercules C-130 aircraft.

Officials in Argentina have emphasized the importance of equitable vaccine access, stating that this donation is a collaborative effort between Argentina and Bolivia to improve quick and safe vaccine access in order to combat the pandemic’s spread.

Argentina has so far donated over 1.7 million vaccine doses to countries ranging from South America to Africa, including Angola and Barbados.

According to data from the Health Ministry, Argentina has more than 5.37 million coronavirus cases and 116.874 deaths, with a population of over 45 million.

According to John Hopkins University in the United States, Bolivia has 559,000 COVID-19 cases and 19,372 deaths.

According to the Bolivian Ministry of Health, more than 4.35 million people over the age of 16 have received the first dose of the vaccine, with 3.44 million receiving both doses.