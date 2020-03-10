Bologna tame Darussafaka 106-96 to go into basketball Eurocup quarters

BELGRADE, March 5 (Xinhua) — Italian Bologna overcame Turkish Darussafaka 106-96 here on Thursday to advance to basketball Eurocup quarterfinals.

The key match between the two rivals that were leveled in group rankings at 3-2 started in Belgrade because of the fear of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Italian team led the first quarter with a double-digit gap thanks to 6 three-pointers out of 7 attempts.

In the second quarter, Bologna’s playmaker Milos Teodosic stood out with his precise shots, expanding his team’s advantage to 21 points, but Dogus Ozdemiroglu answered with several three-pointers and field goals in a row and helped Darussafaka narrow the gap to 52-40 at halftime.

Gary Brown and Berk Demir further reduced the deficits with three-pointers, allowing the Turkish team to stage a comeback at 63-56, but Bologna was able to separate again to double digits with strong defense and a 6-0 run (72-62).

In the final quarter, the unstoppable Bologna kept piling up three-pointers, keeping their opponents at distance until the end, and won despite brilliant comeback of their opponents in the final minutes.

Teodosic shined in winner’s ranks with 21 points and 6 assists, with 4/4 free-throw efficiency, followed by Kyle Weems (15 points), and Giampaolo Ricci (17 points).