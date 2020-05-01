Bolsonaro attacks WHO with provocative theses

BRasilia’s President Jair Bolsonaro has questioned the competence of the World Health Organization (WHO) with provocative statements. The WHO encourages young children to homosexuality and masturbation, Bolsonaro wrote on Thursday in a Facebook post that was later removed. “This is the World Health Organization, and I believe some people should follow its recommendations for coronavirus,” Bolsonaro wrote.

Without providing evidence to support his claims, Bolsonaro wrote that the WHO recommends “early childhood masturbation” and “same-sex relationships”. The WHO also advised nine to twelve year olds to have a “first sexual experience”.

Rio de Janeiro extends exit restrictions

Earlier, Bolsonaro’s advisor Arthur Weintraub had tweeted that WHO recommendations said that “children between the ages of 0 and 4 taught about ‘masturbation’, ‘satisfaction and pleasure’, ‘touching your own body’ and ‘gender ideology’ “Should be. “Is that correct?” Weintraub asked rhetorically.

Weintraub and Bolsonaro apparently used the basis for the allegations in the framework concept “Standards for Sexual Education in Europe” published in 2010 jointly by the WHO Regional Office for Europe and the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), which recommendations to experts, political decision-makers and educational and health institutions for the sex education of children and adolescents. The standards point out that sexual curiosity is also normal in children. However, there are no recommendations for the behaviors described by Weintraub and Bolsonaro in the concept.

Bolsonaro’s attacks on WHO may be linked to his highly controversial stance on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil’s right-wing radical head of state continues to downplay the dangers posed by the novel corona virus and is against exit restrictions imposed by governors of Brazilian states. He also rejects the guidelines for social distancing recommended by the WHO.

Contrary to Bolsonaro’s wish for the economic stalemate to end as soon as possible, the governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, extended the exit restrictions applicable to the pandemic until May 11th. Schools, universities and cultural centers will also remain closed.

Brazil is the most severely affected by the corona pandemic in South America. According to official information, more than 5000 people have already died from the effects of a corona infection, and the number of infections is more than 70,000. However, due to the lack of test capacities, experts assume that the number of unreported cases is high.