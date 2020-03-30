Bolsonaro, on the Covid-19: «The Brazilian is not contagious, jumps into a sewer and nothing happens to him»

Swimming against the current of the main recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and international authorities, the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, launched a campaign by his Government against social isolation under the motto “Brazil cannot stop”, inviting Brazilians that they are not elderly, that they return to activities in favor of the economy.

In a dispute with the governors of almost the entire country, especially São Paulo, João Doria, and Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, who have decreed almost total quarantine in their states, Bolsonaro decreed on Thursday that churches and lotteries are “Essential services” and must continue to function.

Skeptical from the beginning, despite the country going to 3,000 cases and registering 77 deaths (a 35% increase in one day), Bolsonaro also stated that the Brazilian “is not contagious” and that there is no risk of reaching the crises experienced in Italy or in the United States.

I think it won’t get to that point. The Brazilian has to be studied. It is not contagious. You can see him jump into a sewer, dive, right? And nothing ever happens to him. I believe that there are many people who have already been infected in Brazil and already have the antibodies that help prevent it from proliferating, “said the president, who has seen the coronavirus up close, with more than 20 people in his circle infected, among they, two of his most trusted men.

Rumors about his contagion

“Because of my history as an athlete, in case I was contaminated by the virus, I would not have to worry, I would not feel anything, such as a little flu or a cold,” he said in a national chain speech that was accompanied by a pan of protest in the main Brazilian cities. There are suspicions, however, about the Bolsonaro contagion, which could be a carrier of the virus. The Armed Forces hospital, which carried out the examinations of his team, reported that there are two more infected, whose names will not be released, despite a court order, fueling the rumors.

In his speeches, Bolsonaro has declared that the world is experiencing hysteria and that the press is doing a lousy job of causing panic. The president has made clear his position against the closure of schools and businesses, while proposing that only the elderly and other risk groups stay at home, to avoid an economic disaster.

Evangelical pressures

A first-rate ally of the neo-Pentecostal evangelical churches, which helped elect him, Bolsonaro responded to the demand of the pastors against the closure of the temples in São Paulo and other Brazilian cities.

In an interview with the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, Pastor Silas Malafaia, one of the main neo-Pentecostal leaders, supported Bolsonaro and pointed out that the governors who oppose the president will have to bear the political cost of the isolation measures, when the crisis It finishes.

Leader of the Assembly of God Victory in Christ (ADVC) and one of the pastors with the greatest political influence, Malafaia explained that the temples will open only for the individual orientation of the faithful, as the decree maintains the suspension of masses and crowds.

«We are facing the choice of Sofia. What kills the most, the coronavirus or social chaos? “Said the pastor, who defends the churches as therapeutic support for people in difficulty and called attention to the social problems of Brazil, such as the more than 12 million unemployed which should increase after the pandemic.

Against governors and mayors

The decree includes the reopening of federal lotteries. “In Brazil there are 12,956 lottery houses and 2,463 are closed by regional or municipal decrees,” Bolsonaro wrote on his Twitter account.

In his positions, Bolsonaro faces quarantine decisions and other restriction measures announced by governors of 25 of the 27 national states. The National Front of Mayors, which brings together the leaders of the 5,571 Brazilian municipalities, reported that “the president’s position is isolated” and that they will adopt measures to care for people of all ages.

On Thursday, Congress approved a minimum income for informal and unemployed workers for the duration of the crisis. The approved value is three times the initial government proposal and is equivalent to just over 100 euros per person, which can be doubled in the case of women who are responsible for the economy of their homes. .