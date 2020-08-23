Bomb attack injures 3 civilians in northern Syria

TAL ABYAD, Syria

At least three civilians were injured in a bomb attack in Tal Abyad, northern Syria, local security sources said on Saturday.

The bomb strapped to a motorbike went off in southeastern Suluk town, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The injured were referred to the closest hospital.

The Syrian National Army troops and local security forces, who rushed to the scene following the attack, suspect the YPG/PKK terror group could be behind the attack near Turkey’s southern border.

Tal Abyad was cleared of terrorists last October during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, which was launched to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists in the region east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Since then, Turkey has reached agreements with both the US and Russia to force the terrorist group to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

However, the YPG/PKK has continued to carry out attacks in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts despite pulling out of areas under a deal reached by Turkey and the US on Oct. 17.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Sena Guler