Bomb attack kills 2 soldiers in Iraq’s Anbar

ANBAR, Iraq

Two Iraqi soldiers were killed in a double bomb attack in the western Anbar province on Saturday, according to a military officer.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said four other soldiers were injured in the attack, which took place in the town of Rutba, west of Anbar.

Although no group has yet claimed responsibility, Iraqi officials often blame such attacks on the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.

In 2017, the Iraqi army — with the help of a U.S.-led military coalition — recovered most if not all the territories lost to Daesh/ISIS in 2014.

Although officials in Baghdad say Daesh/ISIS presence in the country has been largely eradicated, the terrorist group has continued to stage sporadic attacks in Iraq’s Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala, Saladin and Anbar provinces.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara