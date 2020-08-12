Bomb hoaxes sent to Russian airports, courts

MOSCOW, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — A new wave of bomb hoaxes have been sent to airports and courts in Russian cities, local media reported Wednesday.

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport received a message about bombs planted in three aircraft there, while Domodedovo Airport was warned of bombs in all its planes, RIA Novosti news agency reported, quoting a spokesperson from the capital’s emergency services.

The agency reported that more than 30 flights were delayed or canceled at Moscow’s airports on Wednesday, without specifying whether the disruption was caused by the bomb threats.

In Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, Pulkovo Airport and all the city’s district courts and tax inspectorates on Wednesday received notices of planted bombs, the Moika 78 news agency reported.

According to RIA Novosti, an airport in Russia’s far eastern city of Khabarovsk also received a bomb threat in an e-mailed message on Wednesday.

The airport had to be evacuated and some flights were delayed, although an inspection of the premises did not find any explosives, the agency said. Enditem