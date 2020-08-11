Infosurhoy

Bomb squad called in as ‘unexploded device’ found at Norfolk beach car park

0
By on News

Norfolk police established a security cordon around a beach car park and advised the public to avoid the area after a suspected “unexploded device” was discovered. It was later found to be an unexploded mortar shell.

Police received a tip off at approximately 9am local time on Tuesday morning after a suspect device was discovered near the Horsey Gap area. The bomb squad were called in and the area sealed off as a precaution.

After a thorough examination, the device was found to be an inert mortar shell and was taken away by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit of the Norfolk police to be destroyed. 

The beach and surrounding area were declared safe and reopened to the public.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply