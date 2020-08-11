Bomb squad called in as ‘unexploded device’ found at Norfolk beach car park

Norfolk police established a security cordon around a beach car park and advised the public to avoid the area after a suspected “unexploded device” was discovered. It was later found to be an unexploded mortar shell.

Police received a tip off at approximately 9am local time on Tuesday morning after a suspect device was discovered near the Horsey Gap area. The bomb squad were called in and the area sealed off as a precaution.

After a thorough examination, the device was found to be an inert mortar shell and was taken away by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit of the Norfolk police to be destroyed.

The beach and surrounding area were declared safe and reopened to the public.

We can confirm that the device found this morning at Horsey Beach car park has been safely removed by Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers. It was not live, and is believed to be an old mortar shell. The beach car park is now open, and the area is safe. https://t.co/Cwmyfla1TM — North Norfolk Police (@NorthNorfPolice) August 11, 2020

