Bomb squad in Luton as ‘suspicious device’ found in car parked outside William Hill betting shop

Two men have been arrested after concerns were raised over a suspicious device today.

Police in Luton were called out to concerns for the welfare of a man in a car in Brook Street just before 7.30am.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police found the car parked outside a nearby William Hill betting shop in Dunstable Road, around five minutes drive away.

The bomb squad closed both roads after a suspicious device was found inside, but checks have now established the device was not a threat.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences committed under the explosives act.

Flats and businesses nearby were evacuated and both roads remain shut.

A second car was checked in Brook Street but no device was found.

Superintendent Jaki Whittred said: ‘This is a complex investigation and we continue to have officers in the area while we work to establish the circumstances which led to the device being found.

‘I understand that this is concerning for local residents in Luton but I’d like to reassure you that our officers, EOD specialists, and a number of our partner agencies are working closely together to ensure the safety of the public.

‘Brook Street and Dunstable Road remain closed as a result of this and I’d like to thank residents and business owners in the vicinity for their patience with this.’

A second man was arrested shortly afterwards in Brook Street, also on suspicion of offences relating to explosives.

Dunstable Road runs through the centre of Luton’s Bury Park district, which has a large Asian community.

The bomb squad deployed a hi-tech robot to open the boot of the vehicle and inspect the contents inside.

The road is normally bustling with shoppers and fruit and vegetable stalls set up along the pavements.

Today the road remained deserted.

One businessman, who was waiting at the cordon unable to get to his clothes shop, said “This road is so busy normally and today, because of Friday prayers, it would have been more busy than normal.

“We don’t know what’s happening at the moment and are waiting for the police to tell us we can go to our shops.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 57 of 6 March.