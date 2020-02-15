Bomb squad is called in and Geelong university building is placed in lockdown

A bomb squad has been called in and about 50 people evacuated after a suspicious package was found in a student residential block.

The squad arrived in two white vans to investigate the package in the Deakin University accommodation in Geelong’s inner-city about 5.45pm on Sunday.

A recorded notice was broadcast throughout the student residences on Brougham Street telling those inside to evacuate, witnesses said.

The university said the package was found in a room inside the student block.

‘A suspicious object has been found inside a room at the Brougham Street student accommodation,’ a spokesperson said.

‘Police are in attendance and about 50 residents have been temporarily relocated.’

A student evacuated during the incident told the Geelong Advertiser he had been told a watch was the suspicious package and was found under a resident’s bed.

He said he was unsure of the claim though.

Victoria Police said a Bomb Response Unit (BRU) was on the scene and the building had been evacuated as a pre-cautionary measure.