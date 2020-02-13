Bomb threat to Amazon office in Madrid a false alarm: reports

MADRID, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The bomb threat to the Madrid office of online retailer Amazon.com Inc turned out to be a false alarm, local media reported on Thursday.

Staff who were evacuated earlier began to return to work shortly after 1 p.m. local time, the report said.

The police received a phone call at 10:44 a.m. about an explosive in the Amazon office in the southwest of Madrid.

The employees were evacuated immediately from the area, while explosives experts from the Spanish National Police force searched the building, but were unable to find anything.

An Amazon spokesperson was quoted by the “El Espanol” online newspaper as saying that the company was “working closely with the police in their investigation.” Enditem