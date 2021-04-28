Bombings in northern Syria kill 1, wound 20

JARABLUS, Syria

A double bomb attack Tuesday in northern Syria killed a child and wounded 20 other people, according to local sources.

Assailants detonated a bomb-laden motorcycle and a vehicle in two separate locations of Jarablus district in Aleppo province.

The wounded were transferred to hospitals in the region.

Local security forces said they suspected that YPG/PKK terrorists were behind the attacks.

The terror group, attacking from Syria’s adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

