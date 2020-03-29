Bondi Beach is CLOSED after thousands of moronic sun-seekers ignored social distancing guidelines 

Bondi and other beaches in Sydney’s east have been been put in a lockdown that will severely restrict public access in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, after droves of careless sun-seekers ignored social distancing rules and flocked there on Friday.

In an unprecedented move, Waverley council officials said a maximum of 500 people would be allowed on Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches from Sunday, after shocking pictures showed thousands of sunbathers ignoring health warnings.

Australia suffered a huge overnight spike in coronavirus cases, taking the national total to 1,041, prompting calls for people to do their bit to stop it spreading further.

But the spiralling health crisis was clearly of little concern to the beachgoers, with health minister Greg Hunt accusing them of ‘putting others at risk’.

Speaking from Bondi Beach on Saturday afternoon, police minister David Elliot said: ‘This is the most irresponsible behaviour we’ve seen so far.

‘This is not something we’re doing because we’re the fun police, this is about saving lives.

‘We cannot have an area where more than 500 people are gathered.’

‘If the community does not comply, this is going to become the new normal.’

On Saturday, the NSW government made the decision to shut the beach completely, following the national crowd rules – after it became swamped with revellers this week as they flocked to enjoy the 30C temperatures.

Under regulations introduced to control the spread of the deadly virus, outdoor gatherings of 500 people or more have been banned.

As part of that, lifesavers will have the power to close beaches and ask people to move on if a crowd of 500 or more is gathered at the same spot.

Mr Elliot also issued a chilling warning that officials expect cases in NSW to top 500 by tomorrow.

Pictures of crowds soon emerged on Instagram showing a lack of concern for social distancing rules, with many of the young sun-worshippers even making jokes about the virus.

The shocking images prompted criticism from across the world, with many incensed by the revellers lack of awareness about the virus.

Sunbathers ignored 1.5metre social distancing guidelines on Friday and Saturday as they lay together on the sand and helped each other apply sunscreen.

Following the announcement, NSW Police were seen working alongside NSW Lifesaving to remove sunbathers off the sand.

Within minutes, the once-packed beach resembled a ghost town.

‘I don’t really speak English that well so I didn’t realise what was happening. They [the rangers] came up to me to say it was closed. I am guessing it is the virus,’ one resident, who did not want to be named, told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Yesterday’s behaviour was just plain stupid. I’m a school teacher and I’m already exposed to the virus enough,’ Bondi resident, Lara, added.

Lauren Ellis, from England, said people were likely taking advantage of the beach before the coronavirus pandemic escalates further.

‘I think the reason a lot of people are here are because they want to make the most of it knowing they won’t be able to do this in a couple of days,’ she said.

Life savers have also been instructed to stop patrolling beaches where there are large numbers of people, which could include popular spots such as Coogee, Manly, Maroubra and beaches in the Sutherland Shire.

Waverley mayor Paula Masselos had earlier been forced to issue a public plea for people to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic and away from beaches.

‘The public must at all times keep a minimum safe distance from each other in public places and if you don’t need to be out in public, please consider staying at home,’ Ms Masselos said.

‘We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I am frustrated that people continue to ignore health advice about social distancing as observed yesterday at Bondi Beach.’

Ms Masselos asked for people to heed advice from NSW health including practising social distancing and following hygiene rules.

‘No-one is immune to COVID-19 and behaving irresponsibly puts the entire community at risk,’ Ms Masselos said.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt also hit out at beachgoers who flouted social distancing advice and risked spreading the virus.

‘What happened in Bondi was unacceptable, and the local council must take steps to stop that from occurring,’ Mr Hunt told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday.

‘Each of us as individuals, as families, as groups, as councils, as state governments, as a national government has responsibility.’

‘This now is a pandemic … a vast majority are doing the right thing,’ he added.

‘If you are breaking these rules you are putting, not just yourself, but you are putting other Australians at risk.’

The crowds were seemingly unfazed by the threat of coronavirus as they embraced on the shoreline, splashed in the waves and played beach volleyball.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the ‘thousands of people’ who gathered at Bondi should be following the 1.5 metre recommendation.

‘We are in a different time,’ he said on Friday.

‘We need to behave in different ways and that is to keep your distance. The recommendation is at least 1.5 metres. That is a sensible recommendation that people should sensibly take on board.’

While residents can ‘by all means’ visit the beach, they must stick to the strict advice given by health authorities.

Shockingly, many of the beachgoers took to social media to boast proudly of their day in the sun – even making jokes about the global pandemic, which has killed more than 10,000 people across the world.

‘Two weeks behind the rest of the world,’ was the caption of one group photo as 16 young people hung off each other.

‘Solid social distancing,’ wrote one commenter, making light of the new guidelines which are designed to keep people from spreading the virus.

‘If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em,’ wrote a young man on a picture of him pointing at a Corona beer with a group of friends,

‘I would just say that it doesn’t matter where you are. Whether you are on Bondi or in a church, separate by 1.5 metres,’ Mr Hazzard said on Saturday.

Government advice reads: ‘Social distancing is important because COVID-19 is most likely to spread from person-to-person.’

‘So, the more space between you and others, the harder it is for the virus to spread.’

The crowds come as Australia prepares to lock its borders to non-residents at 9pm on Friday in a desperate attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Victoria Premier, Daniel Andrews, warned that unless infection rates drop, hospitals will soon become overwhelmed.

‘If you’re in any doubt of how serious this is, switch your TV on and see what’s happening in other parts of the world,’ he told reporters on Saturday.

‘People are dying. We are going to get to a dark place.’

Victoria recorded 51 new cases overnight, taking the state’s total to 229, while three more cases were confirmed in the ACT.

Mr Andrews announced a $550 million business relief package to help those struggling to stay afloat during the crisis.

A payroll tax refund will be made available to 24,000 businesses small and medium-sized businesses.

It is hoped the cash will help keep about 400,000 workers employed.

On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced tough new social distancing measures, which are designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of people allowed in an indoor venue will be dictated by its size.

Announcing the new crowd restrictions, Mr Morrison said there will be a maximum limit of ‘four square metres provided per person in an enclosed space’.

When in a venue, patrons should try and sit a minimum of 1.5 metres away from one another.

He also warned a unprecedented ban may be brought in on domestic travel next week ahead of the school holidays – and pleaded with holidaymakers not to fly.

Addressing the nation on Friday, Mr Morrison said he needed people ‘to keep going’ and ‘do their bit for their fellow Australians’.

When Bondi Beach reopens, the police minister confirmed there would be patrols in place to ensure there are no more than 500 people on the sand.

‘We are relying on the laws of common sense. They will be asked to move on if there are more than 500 people on the beach,’ he said, adding that ‘headcounts for 500 people have been done before.

‘In consultation with the police and Surf Life Saving NSW, we will now see beaches across the state that do not comply with the regulations close,’ Mr Elliot explained.

‘If people to not comply, the police will have the power to ‘move on’ individuals.

‘This is because we want you to be safe.’

‘I for one am disappointed,’ Mr Elliot went on.

‘I cannot sit by and watch the community not only ignore the laws but blatantly flout them,’ he said of the images of thousands of sunbathers on Bondi Beach on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

‘What we saw this morning was a breach of public safety.

‘This is called a pandemic because people’s lives are in danger.’