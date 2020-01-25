Bondi Beach nightmare: Chinese man, 45, accused of groping three teenage girls

A 45-year-old man accused of groping three teenage girls in the water at Bondi Beach has been charged over the alleged sexual assault and refused bail.

The Chinese national allegedly approached the girls, two aged 17 and one aged 18, as they swam at the packed beach in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Friday at 2pm.

Police will allege in the court the man sexually touched the teenagers and continued to stalk them in the water.

Officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command were notified and started an investigation.

The 45-year-old was arrested at Bondi Beach and taken to nearby Waverley Police Station.

He was charged with three counts of sexually touch another person without consent.

The Chinese National was refused bail and will appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.