Bondi gets better wheelchair access

Bondi beach will celebrate become more inclusive on Saturday with a barbecue and party.

A new improved wheelchair ramp will be unveiled along with accessible showers and toilets.

The beach matting will be rolled out at the party and beach wheelchairs will be available to try.

Initially the plastic matting will only be available on Thursday’s and Saturdays between 8.30am to 2pm but there are plans to expand the schedule.

Council mayor Paula Masselos said it was important to make one of Australia’s most famous beaches available to everyone.

‘Everyone should be able to enjoy the beach independently or with family and friends. We acknowledge that there is more work to be done in this space, but we are very proud of what’s been achieved thus far,’ she said.

Ms Masselos noted Surf Life Saving NSW donated $100,000 to the project and Bondi Surf Life Bathers Life Saving Club was given $25,000 for beach chairs and equipment to help deploy the matting.

‘We’re grateful for all the support we have received for Access Bondi. It’s great to work in close partnership with the surf club and its many enthusiastic members and we’re looking forward to working together on future initiatives.’