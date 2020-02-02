Bondi Rescue star Trent Maxwell marries fiancée Tahlia Plucke at Whale Beach

Former Bondi Rescue star Trent Maxwell married fiancée Tahlia Plucke on Saturday.

The longterm couple, who have been together for seven years, said ‘I do’ on Whale Beach on Sydney’s Northern Beaches during a very intimate ceremony.

They then held their reception at venue Moby Dicks Whale Beach, where Trent, 28, proceeded to give his blushing bride a lap dance live on stage.

Trent and Tahlia welcomed guests to their beach ceremony with a custom sign.

They set nine wooden chairs out facing their floral alter, as other attendees stood around on the golden sand to watch the couple read their vows.

Tahlia looked sensational in a silk crepe halter dress by Helen English Bridal, which featured a pearl beaded bodice.

Afterwards, venue Moby Dick was transformed with flowers and candles for their reception, as guests followed the couple into the beach-side function centre.

Once inside, things appeared to get wild as everybody celebrated the wedding.

In one Instagram video from the day, Trent performed a lap dance on Tahlia, before then twerking on her in front of all of their friends and family.

Tahlia later threw her bouquet, as female attendees jumped to catch the flowers.

Guests included actor Lincoln Lewis and many of the Bondi Rescue team.

At one point, lifeguards including Bruce ‘Hoppo’ Hopkins and Anthony ‘Harries’ Carroll held Trent up on their shoulders as they danced around.

Trent starred on Bondi Rescue from 2008-2016, before leaving to fulfill his lifelong ambition of becoming a firefighter.