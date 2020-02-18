Bondi Sands ‘breaks records’ with its new ultra dark fake tan

The world’s most coveted fake tan brand, Bondi Sands, has enjoyed record breaking sales since the launch of its ultra dark Aero formula – and it might have something to do with its ingenious marketing tactic.

The Australian-made bottle has appeared on multiple social media grids since January 20, with the likes of personal trainer Steph Claire Smith, beauty YouTuber Shani Grimmond and Lose Island star Tayla Damir donning their bikinis to showcase their newly bronzed skin.

Aero Aerated Self-Tanning Foam Ultra Dark has the power to take your complexion from winter snow to Caribbean sunset in the space of just six hours, and for $26.99.

‘The reaction to Tayla’s post and the rest of the Bondi ambassadors has been incredible,’ Bondi Sands’ co-founder Blair James told the Daily Examiner.

‘We were anticipating that Aero Ultra Dark would be very popular but we were blown away by sales on day one eclipsing our biggest launch for Aero Express back in 2018.’

The Aero range is known for being a weightless foam and therefore a quick-drying formula, so those who don’t like feeling ‘sticky’ for long periods of time don’t have to suffer.

Instead, users will get a streak-free shine in six hours – although it can be left on overnight if you’re looking to reach your deepest colour yet.

In less than a month the tan has gone from a newbie on the market to a cult classic.

‘Obsessed with the colour this tan provides – it’s INSANE! A light layer gave me a super sun-kissed bronze glow and with a second layer I looked like I’d been on a tropical holiday,’ one woman wrote on the Bondi Sands website.

‘Other tans I have tried are super tacky… This was definitely not a let down. I will for sure buy it again,’ said another.

A third added: ‘The coconut scent is a welcome change from the usual tangy faux tan smell.’

Activewear designer Pia Muehlenbeck and Scottish influencer Emily Shak both uploaded videos of themselves applying the tan with a mitt, making it look seemingly effortless.

Both ladies turned a Mediterranean-tinted brown in less than a day after soaking in the new formula.