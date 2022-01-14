Bonnie, who is the daughter of Ted Binion?

The assassination of Las Vegas casino magnate Ted Binion took place nearly two decades ago, and authorities have yet to solve the case.

During Ted Binion’s trial in 1999, his daughter spoke about her father and their relationship.

At the time of her father’s death, Bonnie Binion was a 19-year-old college student.

Bonnie was set to inherit the majority of her father’s (dollar)30 million fortune, according to a 1999 Las Vegas Sun article.

At the time of the trial, Bonnie told a private investigator that Ted’s girlfriend, Sandy Murphy, had a strained relationship with her.

Sandy also allegedly attempted to shoot both her and her father in November 1997, according to her.

After Ted’s death and subsequent incarceration, Bonnie was able to obtain a portion of the silver from her father’s vault.

Apart from what was revealed during the trial, there isn’t much else known about Bonnie.

Sandy, who was 27 at the time, “threatened to hit me a lot of times,” Bonnie said.

She’d get in my face for sure.

She’d undoubtedly scream at me…

“At first, she did it in front of my father, and then she progressed to the point where she would wait until he was gone and then speak for him, putting me in a bad situation.”

According to the Las Vegas Sun, Binion also said, “She just wasn’t that mentally stable at that point, and she had gotten kind of crazed, and my father and I were actually getting along for the first time in a long time.”

“I believe it was easier for her when my father and I were at odds…”

According to Murphy, Sandy was “constantly jealous” of her relationship with her father.

Bonnie also claimed that she once broke into Sandy’s room, took her belongings, and “distributed” them among her friends because she was enraged by her.

She later expressed regret for doing so, claiming that it had exacerbated the deterioration of her relationship with Sandy.

On September 17, 1998, Sandy Murphy reported her then-boyfriend Ted Binion to Las Vegas authorities as unresponsive.

In the killing of Binion in May of 2000, Sandy and Rick Tabish were found guilty of first-degree murder, burglary, and larceny.

She faces a minimum sentence of 22 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Murphy’s conviction for murder was overturned in 2003.

She was released from prison in December of 2004.

