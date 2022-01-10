Bookings for staycations are on the rise, with a record-breaking year in store for cottage getaways.

With a record-breaking year ahead for cottage breaks, staycation bookings are on the rise.

Trips to the Lake District, the Peak District, and the Cotswolds are the most popular in early 2022, according to rental platform Independent Cottages.

With ongoing Covid uncertainty affecting international trips, the UK is set for another record-breaking year of domestic travel.

Independent Cottages, a rental platform, reported a 170 percent increase in website traffic and a 200 percent increase in booking inquiries between December 28 and January 9 compared to the same period the previous year.

With the Omicron variant posing yet another challenge to the travel industry and some European countries still off limits, many vacationers will be looking for new places to visit.

According to data from Independent Cottages, many people’s desire for a break closer to home will reignite, and they will continue to support the domestic travel sector over the next 12 months.

While the summer months are traditionally thought to be the busiest for UK vacations, Independent Cottages is currently seeing more bookings for the first half of this year than any other time of year.

Surprisingly, one-eighth of all recent bookings (12%) were for January vacations.

“Last summer saw huge demand for UK holidays, with demand often far exceeding supply,” said Steve Jarvis, co-founder of Independent Cottages. “Everyone I speak to in the industry agrees that 2022 will be another busy year.”

“However, if they wait too long to book, some holidaymakers may face the same availability issues as last year.”

“Prior to the coronavirus, people were booking their UK vacations last minute more and more, but that has changed, and people are now booking their vacations well in advance.”

“This is partly because UK vacations are many people’s only option during 202021, but it’s also because many people have been impacted and disappointed by cancelled foreign vacations due to variants like Omicron.”

Because staycations have been many people’s only option for the past two years, it’s unsurprising that interest in this type of vacation is still high for 2022, with the Lake District being the most popular destination so far this year.

The majority of vacations are booked within the first week.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.