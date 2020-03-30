Booklet of regulation on full, strict Party governance published

A booklet of a regulation on ensuring full and strict governance over the Party has been published by the People’s Publishing House.

The regulation, released by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged Party committees and leading Party members groups at various levels to assume the primary responsibilities in exercising full and rigorous governance over the Party.

The booklet comprises the full text of the regulation and an editorial with regard to the rules from the People’s Daily. It is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.